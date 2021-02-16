Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Short Interest Update

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the January 14th total of 8,030,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 888,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

