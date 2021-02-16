BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Short Interest Update

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the January 14th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 87,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $2,704,789.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,148,053.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Rajinder P. Singh sold 255,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $7,587,987.90. In the last three months, insiders have sold 357,040 shares of company stock worth $10,724,279. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth $47,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at $938,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. BankUnited has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.