BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.37

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.37 and last traded at $40.17, with a volume of 7802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

BKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.82.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 87,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $2,704,789.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,148,053.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Rajinder P. Singh sold 255,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $7,587,987.90. Insiders sold a total of 357,040 shares of company stock worth $10,724,279 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in BankUnited by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

