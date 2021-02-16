Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,772,000 after purchasing an additional 129,494 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,121.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 16,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,617,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $544.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $545.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 94.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.25.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

