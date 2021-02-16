Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI opened at $160.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.24 and a 200-day moving average of $132.52. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $162.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $499,416.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.92.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.