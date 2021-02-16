Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,393 shares of company stock valued at $106,582,391. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus raised their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $486.32 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $487.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $454.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.