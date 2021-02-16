Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IP. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

IP stock opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,350 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

