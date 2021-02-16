Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.51 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after buying an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWM stock opened at $227.26 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $230.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.79.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

