Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 415.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $293.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.72 and its 200-day moving average is $215.75. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $299.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.36 and a beta of 0.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.39.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $505,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,070.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,221,689.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,189.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 271,613 shares of company stock worth $60,652,948. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

