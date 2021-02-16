Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 12,894 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,878 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 308,467 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 54,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,794 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,572 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $199.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

