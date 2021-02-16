Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,885 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $145.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.39. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $145.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $105,218,031.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $2,888,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,666 shares of company stock valued at $13,010,795. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.36.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

