Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 6,522 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 33,827 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average is $58.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $224.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

