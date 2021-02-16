Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 8,551 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,551 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.0% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $18,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 810,610 shares of company stock worth $107,154,706. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

NYSE:PG opened at $127.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $314.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.20. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

