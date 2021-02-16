Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Ordinary shares (NASDAQ:BAOS) Shares Up 8%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Ordinary shares (NASDAQ:BAOS) shot up 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.66. 212,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 338,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Ordinary shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:BAOS)

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in China. The company connects advertisers and online media, helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procuring ad inventory; offering ad optimization services; and administrating and fine-tuning the ad placement process.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Ordinary shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited Ordinary shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.