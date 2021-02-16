Barclays Increases Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to $96.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Shares of BMO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,276. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 149,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 335,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,378,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

