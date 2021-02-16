Barclays Inverse US Treasury Composite ETN (NYSEARCA:TAPR) Shares Up 12.1%

Barclays Inverse US Treasury Composite ETN (NYSEARCA:TAPR)’s stock price shot up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.01 and last traded at $93.01. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average of $85.32.

