Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.67. 6,169,928 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 4,099,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 28th. AlphaValue upgraded Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Barclays by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Barclays by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in Barclays by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 126,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Barclays by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

