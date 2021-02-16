Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.67. 6,169,928 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 4,099,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 28th. AlphaValue upgraded Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50.
Barclays Company Profile (NYSE:BCS)
Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.
