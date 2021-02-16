Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BLWYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:BLWYF traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.31. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 800. Bellway has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

