Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.03.

Shares of CM traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.16. 2,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,397. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $90.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,288,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,081 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,641,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,762,000 after purchasing an additional 480,116 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,122,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,211,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,895,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,763,000 after purchasing an additional 166,981 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,728,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,537,000 after purchasing an additional 544,095 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

