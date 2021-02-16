Baring Emerging Europe Plc (BEE.L) (LON:BEE) Trading 9.1% Higher

Baring Emerging Europe Plc (BEE.L) (LON:BEE)’s share price traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 738 ($9.64) and last traded at GBX 695 ($9.08). 10,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 14,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 637 ($8.32).

The firm has a market cap of £85.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 697 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 641.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Baring Emerging Europe Plc (BEE.L) Company Profile (LON:BEE)

Baring Emerging Europe PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baring Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of European emerging market countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

