Barksdale Resources Corp. (BRO.V) (CVE:BRO) Shares Gap Down to $0.48

Barksdale Resources Corp. (BRO.V) (CVE:BRO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.48, but opened at C$0.44. Barksdale Resources Corp. (BRO.V) shares last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 43,200 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$30.04 million and a P/E ratio of -12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 17.39 and a quick ratio of 17.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.51.

Barksdale Resources Corp. (BRO.V) (CVE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01).

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property, which covers an area of approximately 5,223 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

