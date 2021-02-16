Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th.
Barnes Group has increased its dividend payment by 16.4% over the last three years.
Shares of Barnes Group stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.10. 107,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,673. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
