Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)’s stock price rose 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 1,143,105 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 764,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.17.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 823.91% and a negative net margin of 25.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 137,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $248,009.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 76,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $126,812.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 217,701 shares of company stock worth $377,853 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries stock. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,726 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. BFT Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Barnwell Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.