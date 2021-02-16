BASIC 1-Day Volume Tops $4.94 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 16th. One BASIC token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a market cap of $24.96 million and $4.94 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00061401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00262412 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00082265 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00074609 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00083977 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.89 or 0.00395605 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00187310 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,409,596,166 tokens. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

