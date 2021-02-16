Basswood Capital Management, L Buys 10,507 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $280,116.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DCOM traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.03. 154,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $534.11 million, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $149,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 270,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 434.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 10,282 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

