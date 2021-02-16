Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 11,366,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 8,845,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.56.
Baudax Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:BXRX)
Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.
