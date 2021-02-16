Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 11,366,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 8,845,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $3,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Baudax Bio by 1,096.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 386,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baudax Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.