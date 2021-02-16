BAUER Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:B5A) Shares Down 3.2%

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:B5A) shares traded down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €11.18 ($13.15) and last traded at €11.42 ($13.44). 14,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 71,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.80 ($13.88).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.13. The company has a market cap of $215.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.47.

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:B5A)

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, provides services, equipment, and products related to ground and groundwater in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction, Equipment, and Resources. The Construction segment engages in the foundation engineering activities.

