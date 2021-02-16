Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.64.

BHC stock opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $268,204.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,848.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,936,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,376 shares of company stock worth $2,959,624 in the last 90 days. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,474 shares during the period. Icahn Carl C acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $104,689,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $69,930,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 173.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,829,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,392 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

