Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.64.
BHC stock opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,474 shares during the period. Icahn Carl C acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $104,689,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $69,930,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 173.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,829,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,392 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
