Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.25

Shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 6312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox and monkey pox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names. It is also developing MVA-BN (freeze-dried) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of smallpox; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola; MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus; MVA-BN WEV, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat equine encephalitis; and BN-Brachyury that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of chordoma.

