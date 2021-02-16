Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Baxter International has raised its dividend by 56.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.96. 8,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815,938. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.31.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

