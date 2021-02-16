BayCom (OTCMKTS:BKGMF) Trading Down 4.7%

BayCom Corp (OTCMKTS:BKGMF)’s stock price fell 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.63 and last traded at $10.63. 2,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85.

BayCom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKGMF)

BankGuam Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for the Bank of Guam that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and government entities. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and time certificate accounts, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, time deposits, and retirement accounts for retail and business banking markets.

