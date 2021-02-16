BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Trading 0% Higher

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.38. 85,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 131,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.13.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BBSEY)

BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risk and financial, transport, hoove, and housing insurance products.

