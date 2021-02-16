BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.90

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.90 and last traded at $77.90, with a volume of 2010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BESIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.60.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.