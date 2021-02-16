Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Position Trimmed by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,673 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.06% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 274,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after buying an additional 132,594 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,929,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,649,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

BECN opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.31.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $925,411.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BECN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Longbow Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.16.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

