Beacon Trading 12.8% Higher This Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $15,428.93 and $101.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beacon has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00022025 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001302 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001465 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

