Beam Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $19.08 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $54.11 million and approximately $19.08 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000797 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 81,720,720 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.