Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.10% from the stock’s previous close.

BEAM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

BEAM opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.47. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $126.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,945,000 after buying an additional 931,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 138.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 308,179 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,674,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,674,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $4,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

