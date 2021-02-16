Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Up 32.0% in January

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the January 14th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCEKF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bear Creek Mining in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

OTCMKTS BCEKF opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. Bear Creek Mining has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.04.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

