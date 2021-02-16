Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Trading Up 7%

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)’s stock price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 579,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 363,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

