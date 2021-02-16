Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

BDX stock opened at $256.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.47. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

