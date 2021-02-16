Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 513,500 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the January 14th total of 402,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,135.0 days.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

BDRFF stock remained flat at $$111.73 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.66 and its 200 day moving average is $113.20. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $122.56.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

