Beldex (BDX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $695,737.00

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0937 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $91.84 million and $695,737.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 82% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 78.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

