Bella Protocol (BEL) Achieves Market Cap of $67.47 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Bella Protocol token can now be purchased for $3.02 or 0.00006055 BTC on major exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $67.47 million and $39.43 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00062526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $419.66 or 0.00842685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00047302 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,473.46 or 0.04966788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00024117 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00016184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00031823 BTC.

Bella Protocol Token Profile

BEL is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,375,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

