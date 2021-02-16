Benchmark Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.44 Million (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 60.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $25.44 million and $1.14 million worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00003079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00060907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00263010 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00083032 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00073521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00085383 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.98 or 0.00423304 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00185007 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Token Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 96,971,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,735,683 tokens. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

Benchmark Protocol Token Trading

Benchmark Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

