Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BEN.AX) (ASX:BEN) Declares $0.28 Interim Dividend

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BEN.AX) (ASX:BEN) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$5.66.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BEN.AX) Company Profile
