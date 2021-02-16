Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s share price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 487,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 426,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.84.
About Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC)
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.
See Also: What is FinTech?
Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.