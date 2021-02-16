Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s share price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 487,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 426,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

