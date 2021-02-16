Beowulf Tops One Day Trading Volume of $286.00 (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. Beowulf has a total market cap of $14.06 million and approximately $286.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beowulf token can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beowulf has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beowulf alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00061057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.13 or 0.00263448 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00082502 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00075371 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00086372 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.53 or 0.00404104 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00187708 BTC.

Beowulf Token Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

Beowulf Token Trading

Beowulf can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beowulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beowulf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.