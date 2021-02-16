BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Reaches Market Cap of $2.96 Million

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One BEPRO Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $378,538.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BEPRO Network has traded up 58.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00063583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.97 or 0.00849886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006806 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00047947 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,477.69 or 0.05026004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00024377 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00016517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00031504 BTC.

BEPRO Network Token Profile

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using U.S. dollars.

