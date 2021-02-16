Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VEOEY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

VEOEY stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.20. 87,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,638. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

