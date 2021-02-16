Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for Ferguson plc (FERG.L) (LON:FERG)

Ferguson plc (FERG.L) (LON:FERG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 17.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,700 ($113.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson plc (FERG.L) from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,805.89 ($88.92).

LON FERG opened at GBX 8,816 ($115.18) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,955.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,132.90. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,516 ($124.33).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

